From amanti art
Amanti Art Rustic Pine Black 29.38-in L x 41.38-in W Rustic Pine Black Framed Wall Mirror | DSW4093446
Advertisement
This high quality, 100% real wood decorative mirror features a rustic frame with a distressed black woodgrain and weathered pockmark details throughout the surface. The light natural wood shows through the black finish on distressed surfaces, making the frame at home in rustic, shabby chic or modern farmhouse decor. This mirror is handmade in a small custom art and frame shop in the American heartland - you can be proud to display it in your home. Amanti Art Rustic Pine Black 29.38-in L x 41.38-in W Rustic Pine Black Framed Wall Mirror | DSW4093446