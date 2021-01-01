Rustic Black Metal Manvi Floor Lamp with Shade: White by World Market

Floor Lamps -With its sleek silhouette, rustic black finish and refined white cotton lamp shade, our exclusive Manvi floor lamp is a fantastic decor refresher. Standing tall to shine light over a wide area, the lamp and shade are anchored by a compact rectangular base that positions easily behind a couch or in a corner. Available for an incredible price, this chic complete lamp is equally perfect for illuminating small spaces and large rooms. Material: Metal, Color:White. Also could be used for manvi lamps,manvi shades,large lamp,home decor,decor,standing lamp,light,lighting,studio lamp,big lamp,mix and match lighting,complete lamp,value lamp,deal lamp,always a deal,lamp and shade set,lamp and shade set,complete lamp,large lamp,big lamp,studio lamp,tall lamp. By Cost Plus World Market.578085