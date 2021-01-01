24" Rustic Mango Wood Trunk Storage Side End Table with Hinged Top Brown/Black - The Urban Port

Reminiscent of industrial style construction, this rustic farmhouse End Table will be a perfect addition to the aesthetic of your living space. Incorporated with trunk storage, which is facilitated with hinged opening, it is constructed from the combination of mango wood, metal sheet, and cast Iron. The X shape metal band adds an enthralling appeal to it, not to mention the storage facility which can be accessed from both the sides. The dual tone finish in the hues of brown and black, add a rejuvenating appeal to it. The aesthetically visible grain details add a mesmerizing charm to it. Supported sturdily on tapered block legs, the top space can be used to showcase exotic decor items, vases, and showpieces.It can be used as a nightstand, recliner side table, couch stand table, bedside table to placed for your bedroom, living room, study, entryway, or office.