Everlasting Glow 15" Rustic FireGlow(R) Lantern Christmas, 6.25InL x 6.25InW x 14.75InH, Brown

This tall metal lantern is 6.25-inches-by-14.75-inches with acrylic panes and realistic fire glow and timer-feature, rustic brown This lantern requires 3 AA batteries, not included A realistic large moving flame is powered by 27 bright white LED lights A timer feature allows the lantern to be on for 5 hours then turn off for 19 hours Metal framework of this lantern has an insert of frosted acrylic to allow optimal illumination Accent a tabletop or use the option of hanging this lantern with the wire loop at the top