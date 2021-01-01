BarnwoodUSA Rustic Farmhouse 8 in. x 10 in. Espresso Reclaimed Picture Frame (1.5 in. Molding), Brown

If you've been searching for that perfect picture frame to add your beautiful pictures too, then this rustic picture frame will make a wonderful addition to your home. Crafted and fully assembled from 100% reclaimed wood in the USA. Our team at Barnwood USA specializes in carefully treating and restoring old wood to create each one of our products. Our products were once trees. Every imperfection is part of the story. Each product is handmade by our designers from reclaimed wood. It will have unique character with possible small holes and splinters. These imperfections gives you a one of a kind handmade piece. Color: Espresso.