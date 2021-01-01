Rustic Distressed Merry Christmas Tree Illustration by Deborah Brown - Graphic Art Print

Now we introduce our wall art. We start with a giclee lithograph mounted on wood and finish it with a texturized brush stroke finish. We didn't stop there though as we fit it within an ebony wood grain frame to add depth and dimension. All of our wall plaques start off as high-quality lithograph prints that are then mounted on durable MDF wood. Each piece is hand finished and comes with a fresh layer of foil on the sides to give it a crisp clean look. Format: Wood Framed, Size: 19" H x 13" W x 0.5" D