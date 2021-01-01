Take your home’s aesthetic into your own hands with the bold yet complementary styling of the Rustic Design Backwoods Pine vinyl plank from Shaw Floors. Its inviting color palette welcomes people to come in and enjoy the space. And you won’t have to worry about spills and scuffs thanks to its 100% waterproof design and durable surface finish. Allow yourself the comfort and peace of mind that comes with this delightful, long-lasting floor. You’re worth it. Shaw Rustic Design Backwoods Pine 7-in Wide x 8-mm Thick Waterproof Interlocking Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (18.91-sq ft) in Brown | LX92400146