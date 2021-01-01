Rustic City Industrial Metal Accents King Size Headboard

Industrial inspired headboard carries a smooth planked Framed with secure, riveted, charcoal gray cast metal accents for an interesting contrast Crafted from kiln-dried Monterey Pine to ensure lasting strength and stability Eco-friendly, water based stain and sealers bring out the beauty of the natural wood grain Multi-step finishing process consists of alternating steps of sanding, staining and applications of several finishing coats for a durable exterior that will stand years of daily use Environmentally sustainable wood from ISO 14001 and Certfor compliant Chilean plantations Recessed and finished MDF hardboard back Strong plastic inserts keep your tile and wood floors protected .Gorgeously crafted from solid pine, the chic Rustic City Headboard boasts a robust, contemporary silhouette. The strength of genuine forged metal frames the sides, adding an industrial flair. Matching footboard with drawers (sold separately, not included) is ideal if you have clothing or blankets to store.Â Pair with any Sunset Rustic City living room, dining room or bedroom furniture piece to create a charming, southwestern inspired retreat!Â .