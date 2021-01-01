Rustic Ceramic Vase, Handmade Irregular Stoneware Textured Sculpture Art

measures: 19cm high (7.5inches) and 14cm wide (5.5inches), My earthenware vessels are handcrafted with high-quality ceramic kiln-fired, glazed, and refired at 1100ºC This is hight quality Portuguese art. Colors and shimmer will last forever All materials are lead-free and it is eco-friendly produced The unusual forms on the surface give this statue a singular artistic beauty. This sculpture is a great addition to any home, use it as a centerpiece to make a statement in your living room, dining room, bedroom, lobby, or office to add a new bit of class and out-of-the-ordinary sophistication wherever you decide to place it Treat yourself or a dear friend with this beautiful uncommon pottery. This piece is one of a kind, making it a very original gift for a wedding, Mother's day, a birthday, or a 9th-anniversary celebration