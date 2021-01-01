From kirkland's
Rustic Bunnies Holding Hands Shelf Figurine
The rusted and vintage feel of this Rustic Bunnies Holding Hands Shelf Figurine will look great in your home. This cute figurine can fit into any spot to add a bit of charm. Figurine measures 7.25L x 4W x 7.5H in. Crafted of resin Features bunnies on a stand holding hands Rustic brown and red finish Stands on its own Weight: 1 lb Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.