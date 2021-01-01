From rose health care llc

Rustic Barnwood Gray Tilted Desktop Decorative Storage Organizer Display Bookshelf

Description

16.5-inch tilted wooden tabletop bookshelf in barnwood gray finish A unique desktop book rack with upward-tilted design makes for easy access your books and magazine Used to store frequently used reference books, magazines or cookbooks in the kitchen Place on your desk, dresser or countertop to help organize your favorite books or magazines in your home or office Approximate Dimensions: 13.4 H 6.7 W 10 L (in inches). Assembly required.

