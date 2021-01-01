From mercer41

Rustic & Bittersweet I-Premium Framed Canvas - Ready To Hang

Description

Premium Framed Canvas Ready to Hang A Premium Framed Canvas created to last. Framed in distressed wood and available in an array of sizes and colors Featuring a beveled a solid wood stretcher bar, each piece comes ready to hand4 Overall Size Each piece is made to order. Each piece comes with hanging hardware. Made in the USA Ready to Hang Paper Print Acrylic Glass Beveled Matt Board. Frame Color: Black, Size: 17.5" H x 17.5" W x 1" D

