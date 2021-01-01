Rustic 5-Piece Complete Kitchen Dining Room Furniture Set with Dining Table Set, Kitchen Island and Wine Rack Table for Small Place, Brown

Rustic 5-Piece Dining Room Set If you just move into a new house or an apartment and don't wanna bother wasting time for finding kitchen things, this dining room furniture set will be the best choice for you. It comes with one dining table set including one table and 2 benches, one kitchen island and one wine rack table. No matter everyday meals or entertaining with your friends, there are always functions to meet your different needs. Quality Construction For all of the dining sets, they are built with powder-coated iron and a sturdy manufactured wood surface. This set is designed to last for years' using with its sturdiness and stability while decorating your home with an air of minimalist. Warm Notice: For longevity, a butch block is recommended for the prep table. Small Places Solution For those who own a small kitchen or dining room, this furniture set will meet your requests in both daily dining and relaxation. All of them can be put against the wall to utilize the room as much as possible. Both benches can be put under the table top for saving space. With large tabletop, several shelves as well as glass holders and wine rack, they are spacious enough for storing anything while keeping everything within arm's reach. Easy Assembly&Maintenance Illustrated instructions, numbered parts and hardware are included in boxes for easy assembly. Adjustable feet for them keep the set balanced if uneven. With smooth and water-resistant surface, just a damp cloth will make them clean. Dimensions&Warranty Dining Table:47.3x28.7x29.1inch(LXWXH); Dining Bench: 43.3x11.8x18.1inch(LXWXH).Kitchen Island: 47.2x23.6x35.4inch(LXWXH); Wine Rack Table: 39.3x15.7x33.5inch（LXWXH). Warm Notice: 3 boxes in total which may not come together. If you miss boxes, please be patient for waiting some time. 12-month warranty. Please feel free to contact us if any issues. Weight & Dimensions Overall Product Dimension Dining Table:47.3x28.7x29.1inch(LXWXH)Dining Bench: 43.3x11.8x18.1inch(LXWXH)Kitchen Island: 47.2x23.6x35.4inch(LXWXH)Wine Rack Table: 39.3x15.7x33.5inch（LXWXH). Detail Product Dimension ：Please refer to the Size image Number of Package： 3 Package Dimension and Weight Please refer to the Specification Overall Weight Net Weight for Table: 29 lbsNet Weight for Bench: 13 lbsNW for Kitchen Island: 47.5lbsNW for Wine Rack Table: 39.1lbs Weight Capacity Table weight capacity: 220lbsBench weight capacity: 330lbsIsland Top: 225lbs Island Side Shelf: 120lbsIsland Metal Rack:150lbsWine Table Top: 225lbs Wine Table Side Shelf: 120lbs Specifications: Product Name ：5 Piece Dining Furniture Set Material ：MDF Board+ Iron Frame Pieces Included ：1 table+2 benches+1 island+ 1 wine table Color ：Brown Assembly Required ：Yes Additional Tools Required ：All Tools Included Product Warranty ：One year Notice 1、Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error. 2、Items may slightly differ from photo in terms of color due to the lighting or your monitor’s display