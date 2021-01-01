Russo LED Wall Sconce by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: White - (WWL1891709)

The Russo LED Wall Sconce from Huxe is a handsome minimalist design using a simple form as a basis for its refined construction. A gentle arch is all it takes in its outer aluminum construction to create a sense of intrigue. Simple ambient light produces diffused linear shadows as well as highlights on its sweeping structure. Hidden neatly along the top and bottom of the piece are round plated glass diffusers. Clean LED light fans out on either end for a soft, ambient glow. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: White. Finish: White