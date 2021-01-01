Riobel RUSQ08+KN Riu Widespread Lavatory Faucet with U-Spout Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Riobel RUSQ08+KN Riu Widespread Lavatory Faucet with U-Spout The simple beauty of the Riu Collection fits urban industrial, transitional and minimalist spaces with subtlety and grace. You can personalize the look to fit your decor with a cross or lever handle and one of several finishes. Behind Riu’s sleek form and either rounded, swan-like spout or its square, more industrial look is functionality designed with engineering genius, creating a stand-out piece that performs with style.Riobel RUSQ08+KN Features:All hardware for mounting is includedDesigned to accommodate three-hole installation from 8” to 16”Includes push drain assembly and leak-free quarter turn ceramic disk cartridgesAvailable as part of a complete collection of bathroom fixtures and accessoriesFlow rate of 1.2 GPM at 60 PSI for effective handwashing while optimizing water usageNumber of holes required for installation: 3Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantySolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performance Double Handle Chrome