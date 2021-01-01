Riobel RUSQ08+-10 Riu 1 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Riobel RUSQ08+-10 Riu 1 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly The simple beauty of the Riu™ collection fits urban industrial, transitional and minimalist spaces with subtlety and grace. You can personalize the look to fit your décor with a cross or lever handle and one of several finishes. Behind Riu™’s sleek form and either rounded, swan-like spout or its square, more industrial look is functionality designed with engineering genius, creating a stand-out piece that performs with style.Riobel RUSQ08+-10 Features:Purchase with confidence knowing that this product is backed by limited lifetime warrantyAll hardware for mounting is includedDesigned to accommodate three-hole installation from 8” to 16”Includes push drain assembly and leak-free quarter turn ceramic disk cartridgesAvailable as part of a complete collection of bathroom fixtures and accessoriesWaterSense Certified product – uses less water than standard faucets while still meeting strict performance guidelinesFlow rate of 1.2 GPM for effective handwashing while optimizing water usageSolid brass construction delivers the utmost in beauty, durability and long-lasting performanceRiobel RUSQ08+-10 Specifications:Height: 5-1/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-7/8" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8" - 16" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-1/2" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/4"Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Chrome