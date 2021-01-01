'Rushing Water' Photographic Print on Canvas

Simple yet striking, this eye-catching artwork will effortlessly elevate any space in your home. Although modern art is usually used in contemporary spaces, this art can blend in with a variety of settings from traditional to glam. It showcases an abstract motif crafted from a swirling, ink style design in purple set against a stark white background. Hang it above your entryway console table to liven up your welcome, or lean it on your living room mantel for a fresh focal point. Size: 8" H x 12" W x 0.75" D