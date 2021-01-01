From modern masters
Modern Masters 1 qt. Gold Rush Water-Based Matte Metallic Interior Paint
Modern Masters 1 qt. Gold Rush Matte Metallic Interior Paint can be used to create a high-end decorative finish in a variety of circumstances. Use it on a small accent piece or large architectural specification. Durable and long lasting for commercial application, yet, easy enough for do it yourself projects. Special formula contains real metal particles along with pearlescent and traditional pigments resulting in a palette of beautiful, non-tarnishing, matte shimmer colors.