Running Horse 9 x 10 Inches Personality Laser Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest Support, Non-Slip Rubber Base Ergonomic Memory Foam Pain Relief Mouse Pad.

UNIQUE DESIGN: AORTDES Mouse Pad with Wrist Rest the Size About 9.84' * 9.05' It is a standard mouse pad, Our mouse pad wrist support has a large area, can fit for most computers, notebooks and Laptops so it fits well in a busy work area, non-slip lines, close to the desktop, the surface of Smooth lycra cloth covering provides smooth and precise tracking movements for your mouse. ERGONOMIC DESIGN: The Wrist Mouse pad Mat is designed to be highly integrated with wrist movements to maintain wrist comfort and normal circulation of the blood. Protecting the wrist joint, reduce the wrist fatigue and pain caused by the long time use of the mouse, and have a good prevention effect for the current popular mouse hand. SUIT FOR MOST COMPUTERS AND MOUSE: Fit for most computers, notebooks and Laptops, avoid joint and wrist problems, perfectly suit for people use computers everyday or long time. PAIN RELIEF: Our mouse pad wrist support comfortable and eco-friendly material provides super soft and e