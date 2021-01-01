From ebern designs
Runner Polebridge Tufted Beige Area Rug
This runner is a machine-made sculptured polypropylene, slip-resistant rubber backed with modern, traditional, transitional patterns in vast-colorways at the most competitive prices. Made in Turkey. Care instructions, vacuum, shake, and rotate the rug regularly. Remove dried spots immediately by scraping carefully towards the middle of the spot. Do not rub wet spots. Absorb moisture with paper towels, and clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent. Professional carpet cleaning when needed. Spot cleaning if necessary with mild soap (detergent) and a damp cloth. Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 8'