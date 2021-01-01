Runner Oriental Hand-Knotted Wool Red Area Rug

This is a beautiful Tufenkian art and crafts design hand-knotted 100% wool rug. Made by skilled craftsman, the rug is a beautiful symphony of bold motifs, stunning colors, and consummate artisanship. This rug, representing an illustrious legacy of exquisite artistry and intricate craftsmanship, is primed to add visual glamor and class to its surroundings. Its soft texture and timeless design make it ideal to enhance any space where it is placed. Exuding luxury, pushing boundaries, and remaining firmly rooted in their stance on social responsibility. Established in the late 1980s by James Tufenkian, it has become a name synonymous with craftsmanship and unparalleled beauty. The expansive Tufenkian line of hand crafted Tibetan wool rugs suites even the most discerning tastes. Additionally, there are varieties to accommodate any décor. From alluring traditional designs to daring modern motifs, Tufenkian’s impeccable creations will not only make a lasting impression but they’ll be around for generations to enjoy. With a business philosophy to enrich the lives and communities of its workers as well as provide extraordinary goods, Tufenkian is a name one can be immensely proud to own. We have been in business for more than 30 years serving customers from all over the US, Canada, and Europe. Our mission is to provide a superior quality rug at the most competitive price. If you find any shortcomings in your buying experience, please let us know and we will do whatever it takes to make it right. Your satisfaction is our ultimate goal.