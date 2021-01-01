Runner GPS Watch Black

GPS running watch: Measures time, distance, pace, calories burned, and live stats on the go; QuickGPSFix finds your location quickly so you can get going faster Designed for runners: Ultra slim, lightweight, and waterproof watch designed for runners. An extra-large display and one button control make it the perfect runners watch Heart rate monitor pairing: Pair the watch with an external heart rate monitor strap to track fitness and monitor your workout intensity Training programs: Set your own interval training program to improve fitness and speed Race your past performances: Compete against yourself and try to run a previous work out faster Connected features: Upload running data to My Sports and many other fitness tracking apps via Bluetooth wireless. Connect and recharge with the included USB cable