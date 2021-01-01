Run Capacitor Round CBB65 30uF 30mfd 450V AC 40/85/21 Aluminum Case with Terminal for Air Conditioner Compressor Motor Heat Pump Condenser

[Specification] - Rated Capacity: 30uF; Tolerance: ±5%; Rated Voltage: 450V AC; Body Size: 114x50mm / 4.5x2inch(L*D); Rated Frequency: 50/60Hz; Climatic Category: 40/85/21 [Characteristic] - This CBB65 run capacitor has characteristics of low loss, heat resistance, anti-overvoltage shock, excellent electrical performance and long service life [Working Environment] - This CBB65 capacitor is applied to starting and working of a single-phase motor in a 50Hz/60Hz AC electric power system [Application] - The CBB65 capacitor is widely used for air conditioners, air compressors, motors, refrigerators, heat pump condenser, HVAC, generators, illuminating lamps, fans, etc [Note] - This capacitor has no positive and negative poles, it can be wired at will. If the capacitor of your motor and air compressor is burnt out or weak, you need to replace it with a new one