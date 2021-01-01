From american standard
American Standard Rumson 4 in. Centerset 2-Handle Bathroom Faucet in Legacy Bronze
The Rumson Two-Handle Bathroom Faucet from American Standard is a traditional style with classic details and a gracefully arched spout. This stately design, with sturdy lever handles, is engineered for lasting durability and a lifetime of drip-free performance, a hallmark of every American Standard faucet. The Rumson Faucet combines everyday practicality and enduring beauty for the perfect bathroom update. Color: Legacy Bronze.