Regency Rumel 60 in. x 24 in. Mocha Walnut/Black Benching System with Privacy Partitioner, Mocha Walnut & Black Wood & Metal

Give everyone more room with Kee! Minimally modern and customizable, Kee Benching systems can adapt to the needs of any size team. Each station includes two back-to-back desk shells connected by a wire management system that runs the length of the desks. A flip-top cover provides instant access to a wire management tray underneath that keeps cables clear of both desktops and floors for a cleaner office. These collaborative work environments make conversing easy, while frosted plexiglass privacy dividers define boundaries for each individual. Desktops are constructed of a thermal fused melamine Mocha Walnut laminate tabletop that is 1-inch thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. Rounded corners make the table safer for everyone. A sleek alternative to pedestal style bases, the Kee post legs come in a classic black to match any decor. The legs are constructed of tubular steel with adjustable glides on the bottom of the base. Color: Mocha Walnut & Black Wood & Metal.