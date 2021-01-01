From regency

Regency Rumel 60 in. x 24 in. Mocha Walnut/Black Benching System with Privacy Partitioner, Mocha Walnut & Black Wood & Metal

$1,551.00
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Give everyone more room with Kee! Minimally modern and customizable, Kee Benching systems can adapt to the needs of any size team. Each station includes two back-to-back desk shells connected by a wire management system that runs the length of the desks. A flip-top cover provides instant access to a wire management tray underneath that keeps cables clear of both desktops and floors for a cleaner office. These collaborative work environments make conversing easy, while frosted plexiglass privacy dividers define boundaries for each individual. Desktops are constructed of a thermal fused melamine Mocha Walnut laminate tabletop that is 1-inch thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. Rounded corners make the table safer for everyone. A sleek alternative to pedestal style bases, the Kee post legs come in a classic black to match any decor. The legs are constructed of tubular steel with adjustable glides on the bottom of the base. Color: Mocha Walnut & Black Wood & Metal.

