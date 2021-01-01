Regency Rumel 36 in. L Square Chrome and Mocha Walnut Wood Breakroom Table (Seats 4), Chrome & Mocha Walnut Wood

Give everyone more room with Kee tables. Kee post legs come 4 to a set and include adjustable leveling glides so you have a steady table with no wobble. This 36 in. square table assembles in a snap with just a few screws. The table is constructed of a thermal fused melamine Mocha Walnut laminate tabletop that is 1 in. thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. Rounded corners make the table safer for everyone. A sleek alternative to pedestal style bases, this set of post legs comes in a modern chrome to match any decor. The legs are constructed of tubular steel with adjustable glides on the bottom of the base. Kee tables are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty. Color: Chrome & Mocha Walnut Wood.