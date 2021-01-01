Rulla Luca Eclipse Upholstered Daybed

Designer Brett Beldock mixes sculptural form with luxe faux mohair upholstery for an oversized daybed that's beautiful to look at and even more comfortable to lounge on. Two bleached oak veneer legs extend from floor to plush rolled arms for a detailed view from any angle. Learn more about Brett Beldock on our blog. CB2 exclusive. -Designed by Brett Beldock -100% polyester -Pine and oak veneer -Do not leave spills unattended -Keep out of direct sunlight to prevent fading -Made in Vietnam