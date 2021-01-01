Ruky Iphone 12 Pro Max Case, Glitter Flowing Liquid Colorful Quicksand Series Floating Bling Sparkle Diamond Protective Girls Women Phone Case For.

Material: Tpu Brand: Ruky Color: Pink & Purple Compatible Phone Models: Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7 Inches, Apple Iphone 12 Pro Max, Iphone 12 Pro Max, Iphone 12 Pro Max 2020 Screen Size: 6.7 Inches [Beauty & Luxury Bling Iphone 12 Pro Max Case] This Glitter Liquid Design Not Only Make Your Iphone 12 Pro Max Case Beauty But Also More Interesting To Play, The Bling Love Heart Sequins Could Flow Freely Inside And Change Its Color With Floating Up And Down, Give Your Loved One A Big Smile On Her Face. [Premium Tpu Protection] This Iphone 12 Pro Max Case For Girls Women Are Made Of Premium Tpu Material, Soft Tpu And The Raised Lips Provide Full Body Protection For Your Iphone 12 Pro Max. Shock Absorption + Scratch Resistant + Anti-Slip + Comfortable Grip. [Leak-Worry-Free Design] Soft Tpu Cover Is Flexible And Bendable From Cracking Preventing Leakage, And The Liquid In This Iphone 12 Pro Max Glitter Case Is White Mineral Oil, Which