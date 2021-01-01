Ruky Iphone 12 Mini Case, Full Body Glitter Liquid Rugged Cover With Built-In Screen Protector Soft Tpu Bling Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective.

Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate Brand: Ruky Color: Teal & Purple Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone 12 Mini, Iphone 12 Mini 2020, Iphone 12 Mini 5.4 Inches, Iphone 12 Mini Screen Size: 6.1 Inches [Built-In Screen Protector] Iphone 12 Mini Case Polycarbonate Front Cover Includes A Touch Sensitive Built-In Screen Protector That Prevents Your Screen From Scratches And Cracks. [360°Full Body Protection] 4 Reinforced Cushioned Corners Raised Lip Protects Your Screen From Drops And Surface Scratches. Multi-Layered Robust Tpu Bumpers Absorbs Damage During Drops And Falls. This Iphone 12 Mini Full Body Case Will Take The Impact, Preventing Your Iphone 12 Mini From Cracking And Breaking. [Beauty & Fashion Bling Design] The Iphone 12 Mini Case Glitter Liquid Design Not Only Make Your Iphone 12 Mini Beautiful But Also More Interesting To Play, The Bling Love Heart Sequins Could Flow Freely Inside And Change Its Color With Floating U