Ruislip 5-Light Track Kit

Features:Opal glassCETL listed for dry locationBulbs not includedMR16 Halogen (GU-10 Base) Shade Included: YesCanopy: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: 1.1 InchesCanopy Width - Side to Side: 6.5 InchesShade: YesLife Stage: AdultNumber of Lights: 5Light Direction: Multiple directionsHanging Method: RodSystem Type: Fixed Track LightingDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 35Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Brightness (Lumens): Color Temperature (Kelvin): Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Edison Bulb: Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: MR16Bulb Base: GU10/Bi-pinFinish: Brushed SteelTransformer Required: NoTransformer Included: Country of Origin: ChinaFixtures Moveable on Track: NoShade Included: YesShade Shape: ConeShade Material: Shade Color: OpalStyle: Modern & ContemporaryKit Includes: Number of Lights: 5Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Power Source: Mount Location: Ceiling MountedSpefications:Voltage: 120 VoltWEEE Recycling Required: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 13.2Overall Length - Side to Side: 71Overall Product Weight: 7.38Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesAdditional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesWarranty: