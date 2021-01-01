Manly Indulgence Rugged Terrain Scented Jar Candle, Adventure Collection, 15oz, Green

RUGGED TERRAIN | Call it a night after a day of hitting the harsh terrain with a smoky campfire that crackles around you. Smoked birch and a touch of sweetness from vanilla makes this robust, dynamic scent a winner. CAMPFIRE | Cap your day of adventure off with a rugged campfire with notes of sweet vanilla, smoked birch, and smooth cedarwood. Kick off your boots after a long day of discovering Rugged Terrain. FRAGRANCE | T: Cardamom, Vanilla Bean, Campfire Smoke M: Oakmoss, Night Blooming Jasmine B: Cedarwood, Smoked Birch, Vanilla Bean, Ebony BURN | Featuring one premium cotton wicks, this soy wax blend candle is a must have for the adventure seeker in your life. CAREFULLY CRAFTED | This 15 ounce candle from the Adventure collection by Manly Indulgence is proudly poured in the USA.