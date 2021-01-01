Rugged Mini 5TB USB 30 Portable 25 inch External Hard Drive for PC and Mac OrangeGrey with Rescue Services STJJ5000400

Best Quality Guranteed. Students: Store music, video, and confidential school documents on a secure device that fits in a backpack Travelers: Protect valuable data from loss, theft, or accident while on the road Photographers: Small form factor and toughness make this product perfect for use in the field or to safely deliver large files to customers and partners, and encryption adds an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access Videographers: Perfect for shuttling dailies or other footage to the studio and transfering files quickly thanks to USB 3.0