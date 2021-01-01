From merry christmas x-mas family artwork
Merry Christmas X-Mas Family Artwork Rudolph Rudolf The Red Nose Reindeer Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Every child or adult knows Rudolph, the red-nosed and everlasting reindeer from Santa. A Rudolph Reindeer Red Nosed motif for young and old. Beautiful cartoon graphics of the famous deer and workhorse of the Arctic, which pulls the sleigh from Santa for Christmas. A Rudolf reindeer red nose motif for the Christmas season. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only