Well Woven Ruby Rita Multi Modern Geometric Scandinavian 5 ft. 3 in. x 7 ft. 3 in. Area Rug

Rita Mid-Century Modern Geometric Triangles Area Rug From Ruby Collection is purely modern, with reinterpretations of classic motifs as well as geometric designs; warm neutral tones make these rugs easy to match your decor. The air twisted polypropylene fiber gives a super plush 0.5 in. pile that is soft, Stain-resistant and doesn’t shed or fade over time. A wide range of shapes, sizes and designs means this collection has something for rooms of every size and style. Modern designs give a feel of openness and sophistication. Color: Multi.