DaVinci Ruby Recliner and Glider - Cream
Cradle your baby for comfortable late night feedings in the Ruby Recliner and Glider by DaVinci. A spacious seating option, the Ruby doubles as a glider with 360 swivel motion and forward and backward gliding motion when unreclined. with soft and durable heathered polyester upholstery and plush arm rests, the Ruby is designed for ease of use well beyond the nursery years. A matching lumbar pillow is included to offer additional back support and comfort when needed. Color: Cream. Pattern: Solid.