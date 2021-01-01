This Rubie's Pet Shop Frozen Olaf Costume is officially licensed from Frozen II and is based on Olaf's new appearance in the film. When your dog has it on, he'll be ready to head into the Enchanted Forest with you! Features: Officially licensed It comes with a step-in shirt that fits over your dog's front paws. It's white, with appliqued black buttons in front and a pair of stuffed arms attached to the sides. The headpiece has Olaf's head designed onto the top and it fits with a strap under the chin. Includes: 1 Headpiece & step in suit with attached arms Intended For: Dog Color: White, Black, Orange Material: Polyester Care Instructions: Spot clean. Caution: Keep Away From Fire. Available Sizes: Small: Chest: 17 in; Neck to Tail: 11 in; Sleeve Length: 5.5 in; Neck Girth: 12 in; Hood Girth: 9 in; Hood Length: 6.15 in; Armhole: 10 in; Weight: 6-10 lb; Breed Suggestion: Chihuahua & Yorkshire TerrierMedium: Chest: 20 in; Neck to Tail: 15 in; Sleeve Length: 7 in; Neck Girth: 14.5 in; Hood Girth: 10 in; Hood Length: 6.45 in; Armhole: 11 in; Weight: 11-20 lb; Breed Suggestion: Poodle & Papillon Large: Chest: 23 in; Neck to Tail: 22 in; Sleeve Length: 9 in; Neck Girth: 18 in; Hood Girth: 11 in; Hood Length: 6.75 in; Armhole: 12 in; Weight: 21-29 lb; Breed Suggestion: Schnauzer & Shih TzuX-Large: Chest: 27 in; Neck to Tail: 28 in; Sleeve Length: 11.5 in; Neck Girth: 20 in; Hood Girth: 12 in; Hood Length: 7.45 in; Armhole: 13.5 in; Weight: 30-45 lb; Breed Suggestion: Shiba Inu & Beagle Rubies Rubie's Costume Company Halloween Frozen Olaf Woody Dog and Cat Costume in Black, Size: Small | Polyester | PetSmart