Calloway Mills Rubber Monogram Outdoor Doormat 17" x 41" (Letter V)
Make a lasting impression on your guests with this beautiful monogrammed doormat. Made of durable rubber that won't crack or mildew, this unique scroll design creates a look of wrought iron with the charm of old world detail. An excellent choice for double front doors or sliding patio doors, this resilient doormat comes with a removable coir insert that stays in place even when walked on. Hose clean.