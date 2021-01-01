From unique-bargains
Rubber Grommet Oval Double-Sided Mount Size 60 x 25 mm for Wire Protection 4pcs
Advertisement
[MAIN PARAMETER] Mounting Size /Drill Hole Size: 60 x 25 mm /2.36 x 0.98-inch(L*W); Groove Thickness: 2mm; Type: Double-Sided. [OTHER SIZE] Inner Size: 55 x 20 mm / 2.17 x 0.79-inch(L*W); Overall Size: 67 x 32 x 8mm / 2.64 x 1.26 x 0.31-inch(L*W*H). [MATERIAL] Made of rubber, soft, durable and heat resistant. [HOLE ADJUSTABLE] The grommets offers a wide selection of diameters, tight or loose your cord, please make center holes as needed. With pre made slot, easy to drill hole. [APPLICATION] To protect wires, cables, cords and pipes away from rough surface. Widely used in house, office, industry, boat, etc.