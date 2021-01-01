This medium magnetic socket organizer set will help you keep your sockets and small parts organized and in place at any angle. Rubber coating will help to keep painted metal surfaces scratch-free when the organizers are connected. The tray's dual-purpose magnets secure sockets and allow mounting to metal surfaces, meaning you can count on your sockets staying in place, even if the tray is upside down! Compliments our small and large trays to keep all your sockets organized! Kobalt Rubber-coated, Magnetic Steel 12-inch Magnetic Accessory in Blue | 81692