From jack of all sprays
Rubber Base Mousepad for Laptop Computer PC Personality Desings Gaming Mouse Pad Mat 945 X 787 inch Unicorn 945 X 787 inch
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. ANTI-SLIP BACKING: Our Mouse Pad High-quality Natural Environmental No-slip Rubber. EASY TO CLEAN: Our Mouse mat Water Resistant Surface, Easy cleaning and maintenance. DENMENSION: Mouse Pad Size: 9.5'x7.9'( 24cm x 20cm x 0.3cm) SMOOTH: Super smooth surface offers precise mouse movement. Excellent for All Mouse Types UNIQUE DESIGN: Unique Awesome patterns, vibrant colors, best gift idea.