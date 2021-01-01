American Standard RU102 Flash Shower Rough-In Valve Body with 1/2" Stub-Out Connections Showers Shower Valves 1/2 Inch

American Standard RU102 Flash Shower Rough-In Valve Body with 1/2" Stub-Out Connections Designed for fast and efficient installation, the Flash shower rough-in valve provides flexibility for every situation. The rough-in valve features a flat back and compact body to ensure a secure and simplified install process that can accommodate smaller spaces. Our exclusive stub-out connections allow you to connect press-connect fittings directly to the valve without additional solder or piping. Equipped with a test cap, it allows you to quickly test or flush lines with ease. Stainless steel fixation ring, with sure-grip flats, keeps test cap and cartridge in place without screws. Cartridge sold separately (with trim). American Standard RU102 Features: Choice of connections: Fast and easy installation without adaptors reducing leak points Durable cast brass valve body: Ideal material for prolonged contact with water Flat back: Allows valve to be mounted flush against cross brace for easy and solid installation Test cap: Allows valve body to be tested and flushed without the presence of the valve cartridge - can be tested using test cap with air (200 psi) or water (300 psi) Stainless steel retaining ring with flats: Secures test cap/cartridge in place and eliminates need for screws Flats make it simple to loosen ring for quick, easy insertion/removal of test cap/cartridge Back-to-back capability: Hot and cold can be reversed quickly and easily Cartridge sold with trim American Standard RU102 Specifications: Connection Size: 1/2" Connection Type: Stub-Out Cartridge not included 1/2 Inch N/A