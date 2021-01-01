From bio ray inc.
RTR174 17 Foot 4 Channel Twisted Pair RCA Cable Split Pin 100 Copper
Advertisement
RTR174 17 Foot 100% Copper 4-Channel Twisted Pair RCA Cable. 100% Oxygen Free Copper. 17ft (5.1m). Shielded Twisted Pair Premium Audiophile Grade RCA Interconnect Cable. High Performance Mini RCA Plugs. Tinned Copper Strands for Sonic Purity. Split Pin Technology Ensures a Secure Connection. Outstanding Noise Rejection, Accuracy, and Frequency Response. Color Coded Channel Identification. Also Available in: 3-Foot, 6-Foot, 12-Foot, 20-Foot and 25-Foot. Lifetime Warranty.