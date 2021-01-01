RT87 High Power Walkie Talkies Long Range2 Way Radios Waterproof for Adults Dual Band UHF VHF 128 CH Radio Hands Free Emergency Alarm3 Pack

Waterproof two way radio is submersible in up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes Great range and clear sound quality plus durable body works well even in the mountains and woods Voice Activated Transmit feature allows you to use your two way radio hands-free FM radio and 25 radio channels help you pass the journey of boring time Voice prompt function;easy to change the 2 way radio channel and easy to found your group channel