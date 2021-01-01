RT67 Walkie Talkie Long RangePortable FRS TwoWay RadiosSmall 2 Way Radio for Adults36 Hours LED Flashlight Hands FreeOutdoor Family Security Jobs3.

Walkie talkies for adults long range;RT67 has the decent range; it is very suitable for the occasions with many buildings and steel structures in the city Compact body design;each walkie-talkie comes with a lanyard for easy hanging on your wrist;easy to operate; independent adjustment buttons for volume and channel; ensuring easy access for anyone 3000 mAh battery capacity;It can lasts around 36 hours on a single charge;standard USB charging;you can use phone charger(5V),power bank, car charger to charge it Matrix speakers; clear and loud audio output suitable for any environment;LED flashlight;convenient for night use or emergency lighting Stout antenna; rugged body with built-in aluminum metal frame; you don't have to worry about the antenna breaking;it can be used reliably and stably for a long time