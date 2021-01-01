Pfister RT6-5MX Marielle Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Less Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle

Pfister RT6-5MX Marielle Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler Less Handles Product Features: Deck mounted roman tub faucet Brass construction of faucet body and handles ensures reliability Covered under Pfister's limited lifetime warranty Premier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Floor mount installation – faucet mounts to the floor extending up to the tub fixture^ Wall mount installation – faucet mounts to the wall and extends to the tub fixture Rough-in valve is not included with this model (when adding to cart, valve options will be offered) Handles are not included with this model (when adding to cart, valve options will be offered) Product Specifications: Overall Height: 9-15/16" (measured from mounting deck to highest part of faucet) Spout Height: 6-11/16" (measured from mounting deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 9-3/16" (measured from center of faucet base to spout outlet) Maximum Deck Thickness: 2" (cannot mount on thicker decks without use of extension kit) Flow Rate: 15-18 (gallons-per-minute) 3 holes required for faucet installation Faucet Centers: 8"-15" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Double Handle Polished Chrome