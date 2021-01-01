RT5R Dual Band TwoWay Radio 128CH 2 Way Radio Rechargeable Long Range Walkie Talkies for Adults 6 Pack

Dual band UHF/VHF radio handheld and up to 128 memory channels help you avoid busy channels High/Low power switch provides 2 way radios long range setting to meet outdoor or business activity needs like farming;skiing;hunting;camping;outdoor theatre; security company 6 pack walkie talkies with earpieces offer crystal clear audio in transmitting and receiving; exceptional sound and 1400mAh battery life allows you to keep in touch with team members even in noisy environment Manual keypad set is extremely easy to operate;DTMF provides fast and reliable transmission and high transmission speed;FM radio is for fun to listen; keypad lock function prevents switching channels accidentally 1400mAh Li-ion battery provides 8-12 hours continuous use for your outside activity;high output power and high gain antenna greatly increase the call distance