RT27V MURS Walkie Talkies RechargeablePortable Long Range Two Way Radio with Earpiece Covert Air Acoustic5 Special Channel Hands Free5 Pack

Walkie talkies for adults are no need license to use; handheld size radios are super durable and compact for long use;Ideal for commercial or outdoor group members activities MURS radio is suitable for penetrating dense foliage and forests; and the preferred radio frequency for maritime communications. Decent range and good reception plus codes in each channel enable you have smooth and clear conversation without static High quality earpieces block the background noise and enhance the clarity of your communication;have good performance even in noisy environments Sturdy;durable;reliable and easy to use;RT27V walkie talkies are an affordable way to improve employee and staff communications without having to use bulkier traditional radios