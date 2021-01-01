Millennium Lighting RSCKSS R Series Steep Slope Canopy Kit for Ceiling Applications White Lighting Accessories and Parts General Lighting Accessories

Millennium Lighting RSCKSS R Series Steep Slope Canopy Kit for Ceiling Applications Features:Steep Slope Canopy Kits - Required for stem hung ceiling applications where slope angle is greater than 25 degrees (45 degree max)R Series Construction:Materials: Cold Rolled Steel, Die Cast ZincFinishes: Architectural Bronze, Satin Black, Satin Green, Satin Red, Copper and White are electrostatically sprayed and oven baked with UV stabilized paint appropriate for indoor/outdoor use. All shades, excluding Copper and Galvanized, incorporate white liners for increased light reflectivity. Galvanized is zinc plated steel with a clear protective overcoat.UL: All R Series units excluding cord hung styles are UL listed for wet locations. Cord hung styles are UL listed for damp locations.Unique stem hung design does not require pipe sealant compound on fittings.3/4" inner diameter rigid conduit or water pipe may be substituted for stems or goose necks.Specifications:Height: 2"Width: 5.75"Millennium Lighting R SeriesThe R Series is a modern lighting fixture that is designed with a traditional RLM style. This lighting fixture is great for residential, commercial and industrial spaces. It is also the ideal lighting for restaurants, farmhouses and equestrian spaces, as it casts the perfect illumination. This collection is indeed versatile and offers (7) shade options such as Angle Shade, Deep Bowl Shade, Emblem Shade, Modified Warehouse Shade, Railroad Shade, Radial Wave Shade and the Warehouse Shade.The R Series can be hung as a wall mounted lighting fixture (by ordering a goose neck accessory) or as a ceiling mounted lighting fixture (by ordering a stem and a canopy kit). We offer a light post adapter which is a unique stem hung design that does not require pipe sealant compound on fittings. (The standard 3” post must be purchased separately.) Other accessories include the stem connectors, wall mount swivels and wire guards. The LED Module (RLED24W) accessory is available but only compatible with the Warehouse Shade (RWHS14 or RWHS17).All shades and accessories are available to be purchased separately for custom applications. Multiple finish options are available. All finishes on outdoor lighting must be properly maintained and treated. We suggest cleaning with a regular application of finish preserving & renewing products. Canopies White