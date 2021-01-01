From supermicro

SUPERMICRO RSC-RR1U-E8 1U PCI-E x8 Slot to PCI-E Slot Riser Card

$20.99 on sale
($27.99 save 25%)
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

RSC-RR1U-E8 Black

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com