Schonbek RS8415N-H Sarella 15 Light 40-1/2" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Heritage Crystals Heirloom Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Schonbek RS8415N-H Sarella 15 Light 40-1/2" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Heritage Crystals Features Heirloom quality Heritage Crystals are visually pure, sharply faceted, and precisely polished Frame constructed of stainless steel Requires (17) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbs Dimmable Made in America UL rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 50-1/2" Width: 40-1/2" Product Weight: 57 lbs Electrical Specifications Bulb Shape: B10 Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 15 Bulbs Included: No Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Wattage: 1020 watts Voltage: 110 volts Heirloom Gold